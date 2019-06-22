Assam Rifles apprehends self-styled general of NSCN(K) responsible for ambush attack which killed 2 soldiers

Aboi-Mon (Nagaland) [India], Jun 22 (ANI): The Assam Rifles on Friday arrested a self-styled Major General of Naga terrorist outfit National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) (NSCN (K)), Yanghang alias Mopa, responsible for the ambush of 40th Assam Rifles soldiers in May, police said.

He was apprehended from Aboi-Mon road in Nagaland, along with four others of NSCN (K) of Yung Aung faction, the police informed.

On May 25, two Assam Rifles personnel lost their lives after their AR convoy in Mon area along the Indo-Myanmar border in Nagaland was attacked by a group belonging to NSCN(K).

Lt Colonel Vincent Patton, PRO Inspector General of Assam Rifles, had said that suspected insurgents of the NSCN(K) triggered an IED explosion at around 1.30 pm when a column of Assam Rifles jawans were travelling in two vehicles. Following this incident, an exchange of fire occurred between the paramilitary personnel and the ultras in which the two soldiers were killed. (ANI)