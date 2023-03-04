Assam Rifles installs 15 solar street lights at Dima Hasao district in Assam

Dima Hasao (Assam) [India], March 4 (ANI): The Assam Rifles has installed 15 solar street lights at Bounkung village of Dima Hasao district under the Operation Sadbhavana project 2022-23.



"The Haflong Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Agartala Sector/HQ IGAR (East) has installed 15 Solar Street Lights at Boungkung village of Dima Hasao district, Assam under the OP Sadbhavana Project 2022-23 on 04 March 2023" according to a press release.

The Boungkung village of Dima Hasao district is located in the interior part of the district where the electric supply is frequently disrupted. The villagers especially ladies and children were facing difficulty during hours of darkness. The village authorities of the Boungkung village approached the Assam Rifles Battalion location at Haflong to provide street lights. The Battalion immediately processed the popular request under OP Sadbhavana Project 2022-23. Keeping the genuine need of the villagers in mind, the Assam Rifles initiated procurement of Solar Street lights, a useful and effective alternative which is independent of electric supply requirements and installed 15 such lights on 04 March 2023 to cover all essential areas of the village.

The village authorities and the local populace of the village conveyed their profound and sincere gratitude to the Assam Rifles for installing the Solar Street Lights which is one of the basic essential amenities. These kinds of initiatives by Assam Rifles further strengthen the existing bond between the local public and security forces and pave way for many such noble endeavours in future. (ANI)

