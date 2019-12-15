Assam: Singer Zubeen Garg joins protest against CAA

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 15 (ANI): Singer Zubeen Garg on Sunday led a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act here.

"This is not my voice but this is people's voice and I have seen it has started in West Bengal and also in Tripura. CAA is a bad thing for us and millions of our people are fighting against it. The government is made by the people and it is for the people so we can dissolve it," Zubeen told ANI.

"I am not scared of anyone. My fight is for Assam and for my people. I am confident that the Supreme Court will give justice in this matter," he added.

Protests erupted in several parts of the North-east following the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

However, the Act will not apply to areas covered under "The Inner Line" notified under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873.

"Nothing in this section shall apply to the tribal area of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram or Tripura as included in the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution and the area covered under "The Inner Line" notified under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873," read a Gazette notification. (ANI)