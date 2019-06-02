Assam's Rameshwar Teli addresses press conference in New Delhi

New Delhi [India] May 1, (ANI): Minister of State for Food Processing Industry Rameshwar Teli said on Friday that there was good scope for the food processing industry in the whole of north east and steps would be taken for harnessing this potential.

Teli, second time MP from Assam, told reporters in Assam Bhavan that although food processing was a new subject for him he expressed confidence he would deliver results under the guidance and leadership of his senior cabinet minister Harsimrat Kaur.

"I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah ji, Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal for giving me such a responsibility and the people of Assam for supporting me. I am determined to work for the development of northeast wholeheartedly," he said.

Teli said that northeast has enough scope for food processing as the region is blessed with an abundance of natural resources and to further facilitate the processing of varieties of fruits and vegetables, required steps would be taken. He stated that he will raise voice against the problem of the state in the center.

He told ANI that "emphasis will be laid on Namrup Fertilizer Plant. I have already discussed with the Prime Minister to revive the plant".

The Namrup-based BVFCL is the lone fertilizer industry in the northeast region contributing a great deal in the agriculture sector of the state and the country as a whole.

"The government is working on a proposal to extend the gas pipeline network to Upper Assam, which will help in starting operation of Unit IV of the Namrup Fertilizer Plant", he further stated.

Teli is a member of the tea-tribe community and is the only BJP MP from Assam who has been re-nominated by the party to contest in the recent elections. He defeated Congress heavyweight and former Union minister Paban Singh Ghatowar in both 2014 and 2019 in Dibrugarh parliamentary seat. (ANI)

