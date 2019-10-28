Assam's two-child policy not against any particular community, says Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Monday said the Assam government's two-child policy was not against any "particular community" as it was being made out by certain people.

"The decision taken by the Assam government should be taken positively. The rule is not against any particular community," Tiwari told ANI here.

Reacting to AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal's opposition to the new policy, Tiwari said the former was trying to stall a "good thing". "There are some people who try to stop each and every good thing, but the Assam government should be praised for this rule," he said.

"Why is Badruddin thinking that this (the policy) is only for his community? It has been done for all castes, religions and the people of entire state of Assam," he said.

The AIUDF chief on Sunday alleged that the state government was not providing jobs to Muslims and told members of his community to continue to produce children. "Islam doesn't believe in the concept of having only two children. No one can stop people who are bound to come into this world. The government is not giving us (Muslims) jobs anyway. We don't even expect jobs anymore," he told ANI.

In a latest decision, the Assam government has approved a proposal to render people having more than two children as ineligible for government jobs from January 1, 2021. (ANI)

