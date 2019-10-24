Assembly by-polls: Independent candidate Chakat Aboh wins from Khonsa West constituency

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Independent candidate Chakat Aboh has registered victory from Khonsa West constituency in Arunachal Pradesh assembly by-polls.

According to the Election Commission of India, Aboh won with a margin of 1886 votes against her nearest rival Azet Homtok, who was also an independent nominee.

Aboh is the wife of NPP leader Tirong Aboh who was shot dead in May.

The leader was killed when his convoy was ambushed by suspected NSCN terrorists in Bogapani area in Arunachal's Tirap district.

Bypolls were held in one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Telangana among a total of 51 assembly seats. (ANI)