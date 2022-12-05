Assembly bypolls: Chhattisgarh's Bhanupratppur records highest voter turnout till 1 pm among 6 seats

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Over 50 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Chhattisgarh's Bhanupratappur by 1 pm, as six assembly seats in five states of the country went to polls on Monday.

According to the latest data by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Bhanupratappur saw 50.83 per cent voting- the highest among all the other assembly seats undergoing elections, i.e., Bihar's Kurhani, Odisha's Padampur, Rajasthan's Sardarshahar, and Uttar Pradesh.

Kurhani assembly seat in Bihar saw a turnout of 37 per cent, whereas a total of 46.96 pc voted in Padampur till 1 pm.

In Rajasthan, Sardarshahar recorded 46.96 pc turnout of voters who showed up to cast their vote in ongoing elections">assembly seat elections till 1 pm

It is pertinent to mention that Rampur still reported the lowest voter turnout at 19.01 pc whereas Khatauli saw it 33.20 pc voters till 1 pm.



Meanwhile, elections for the Parliament constituency seat of Mainpuri and Gujarat are also underway, which saw a total of 31.64 pc and 34.74 pc voting till 1pm.

Polling in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency was mandated following the demise of the sitting MP and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav. The party has fielded his daughter-in-law and wife of Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav. She is pitted against BJP's former MP Raghuraj Singh Shakya.

Speaking to ANI, Akhilesh Yadav had said, "I hope BJP will have a massive defeat in Gujarat... I believe SP will get a good number of votes in Mainpuri elections">byelections, people will vote for us... BJP must allow the central agencies (Election Commission) to operate freely, BJP is misusing them."

In Gujarat, the lowest turnout was seen in Mahisagar (29.72 pc). Gandhinagar, where the top leaders of the BJP including PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel cast their votes, witnessed 36.49 per cent voting.

Polling for the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections for 93 Assembly constituencies across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements on Monday.

As many as 833 candidates from 61 parties are in the fray in the second phase of the Gujarat elections whose fate will be decided by over 2.51 crore electorates. (ANI)

