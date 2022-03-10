Assembly poll results: BJP crosses majority mark in UP; BSP, Congress wiped out

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): Amid the ongoing counting of votes, Bharatiya Janata Party has crossed the majority mark by winning 216 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the latest trends, BJP won 216 seats and is leading in 39 seats. BJP's allice partner Apna Dal (Sonelal) got nine seats and have leads in three seats. Samajwadi Party bagged 79 seats while is leading 32 seats.

Rashtriya Lok Dal, the alliance partner of SP won 8 seats while the Congress won two seats. Bahujan Samaj Party is still struggling to open its account.

With the BJP-led alliance set for a thumping victory in Uttar Pradesh, it will be the first time in over three decades that an incumbent government will return to power in the electorally crucial state.

The party had fought the election on the performance of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Yogi Adiyanath government in the state.

The counting of votes began at 8 am and will continue till the final results. (ANI)