Assembly polls: Amit Shah urges citizens to vote in large numbers in WB, Assam

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): As polling for the first phase of assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam began on Saturday morning, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged citizens to vote fearlessly for the development of the states.

On the West Bengal elections, Shah tweeted: "I appeal to voters of the first phase to vote in record numbers fearlessly to restore the pride of Bengal."

"Your one vote will create Bengal as imagined by great men like Subhash Chandra Bose, Gurudev Tagore and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee," he added.

"Today is the first phase of polling in Assam. I appeal to all brothers and sisters, especially the youth, to vote in large numbers to maintain peace, development and prosperity in the state. Your participation in this festival of democracy is the main pillar of the progress of Assam, so please vote," he said.

In the first phase of West Bengal elections, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur, and Paschim Medinipur are going for polls.

The first phase of polling will decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women.

In Assam, polling is being held in 47 constituencies across 12 districts of the state.

A total of 264 candidates are in the fray for 47 seats -- 42 seats from 11 districts of Upper Assam and northern Assam region and five seats from central Assam's Nagaon district.

The polling in West Bengal will be held till 6:30 pm while in Assam, voting will take place till 6 pm. (ANI)