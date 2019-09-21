Assembly polls an opportunity to change country's atmosphere: Aurangabad MP

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP Imtiyaz Jaleel on Saturday said that the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana posed an opportunity for the public to 'change the atmosphere in the country'.

Speaking to ANI, the MP from Aurangabad stated, "This election is an opportunity to change the atmosphere in the country -- be it that of inflation, unemployment or of false promises."

"It is also a chance for the public to remove people from the government who are making a fool of the people," Jaleel added.

He stated that the number of seats that the party will contest and its candidates will be finalised in the upcoming days.

"AIMIM is still deliberating on how many seats will we be contesting and we will only fight on those seats where we are confident of a victory," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission announced the single-phase voting dates for Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections on October 21, while the counting of votes will be held on October 24. (ANI)

