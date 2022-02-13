Assembly polls: BJP resolves to create 'new Punjab' based on 11 pillars, says Amit Shah

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 13 (ANI): Ahead of Punjab Assembly polls, BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday shared Bharatiya Janata Party's vision of a "new Punjab" based on eleven pillars including a drug and mafia free state.

Addressing a public rally here, Shah said that the BJP and the NDA government have resolved to create a new Punjab based on 11 pillars and listed them as, "Peace and brotherhood. Mafia-free Punjab. Drug-free Punjab. Employment for all. Prosperous farmer. Free from sickness, healthy Punjab. Right to education for all. Promotion of industrialization. Boost in infrastructure. Strong and respected woman. Growth for all (Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas)."

Slamming the Congress-led present Punjab government for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Ferozepur, Shah said, "PM Modi had come with great enthusiasm to meet the people of Punjab, but the Punjab government could not even do enough to keep his path safe. Those who could not keep Modi ji's path safe, cannot keep Punjab safe."

"Modi ji wants to secure Punjab. He wants to do good for the farmers of Punjab. He wants to make Punjab drug-free. A government is needed in Punjab which will walk shoulder to shoulder with Modi ji," he added.

Prior to this, he addressed public rallies at Ludhiana and Patiala.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Mathura, Hema Malini, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal also campaigned in the state today.

Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years. (ANI)