Assembly polls: February 14 has historically been lucky for AAP, says Manish Sisodia

New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday claimed that the party will emerge victorious in the upcoming assembly elections and said that voters of poll-bound states were waiting for a long time to give a chance to Arvind Kejriwal's governance and remove the existing betraying governments.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Sisodia said, "Not only AAP, but the voters of poll-bound states were waiting for a long time to give a chance to Arvind Kejriwal's governance and remove the existing betraying governments. February 14 has historically been lucky for AAP anyway."

Notably, on February 14, 2020, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his cabinet members took the oath to office.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced poll dates for five states with Uttar Pradesh going for seven-phase assembly election from February 10, Manipur to go for two-phase election from February 27 and Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand to face elections on Februrary 14.



The counting of votes in all states will take place on March 10.

The poll dates were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra at a press conference here. With the announcement of poll dates, the model code of conduct has come into force.

The Election Commission of India today said not more than five persons at a time will be allowed for door to door campaign in a place ahead of polls in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on this, Sisodia said, "AAP is preparing both for a virtual and door-to-door campaign. I'd like to remind people of Punjab that even a vote for Congress means voting for BJP. This is the political dynamics seen in Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and now in Chandigarh. So, don't fall into that trap."

Speaking on BJP's "chakka jam" against Delhi Government's new excise policy, Sisodia said, "BJP always had a link with alcohol mafia. Illegal alcohol was sold at many places by BJP. With Chief Minister Kejriwal's schemes, AAP stopped about Rs 3500 crores of money from being stolen. So, it looks like BJP is in pain." (ANI)

