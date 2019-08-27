Assembly polls inching closes, need to have PCC President: Delhi Cong leaders tell Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): In a meeting held on Tuesday, Congress leaders from Delhi have apprised party's interim president Sonia Gandhi regarding the need of appointing Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president at the earliest as the assembly polls are due here in next year.

The post of Delhi Congress chief has been vacant since after the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister and PCC president Sheila Dikshit.

Earlier in the day, Sonia Gandhi has met with AICC in-charge of Delhi P C Chacko and district Presidents at her residence.

After the meeting, New Delhi District President Virender Kasana told ANI that he conveyed to Gandhi that out of 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Congress secured the second position in five but now Party's position is declining in the absence of a PCC chief.

"We don't need 3 working president too in the state and whatever decision will be taken by her will be accepted by all", he said.

Sonia Gandhi has assured that decision will be taken soon, he added.

Following the meeting, Chacko said that discussion was held on the issue of leadership and every leader has expressed his views to Sonia Gandhi and a uniform view is to appoint a new Pradesh Congress Committee President for Delhi at the earliest and it will be done within few days.

According to sources, Sonia Gandhi has asked PC Chacko to discuss the issue with Former MPs, Former Ministers and Former PCC Chiefs and to come with a final report about the possible candidates for the post. (ANI)

