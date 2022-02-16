Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Punjab on Feb 17

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to campaign in Punjab on Thursday for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Wayanad MP will address rallies in Moga district, Bassi Pathana assembly, and Fatehgarh Sahib assembly seat in Fatehgarh Sahib district.



Congress is the incumbent government in the state.

Rahul Gandhi on Monday addressed the 'Navi Soch Nava Punjab' rally in Rajpura, Punjab.

The polling in Punjab will take place in a single phase on February 20. The votes will be counted on March 10. (ANI)

