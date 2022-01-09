Assembly polls: Uttarakhand implements model code of conduct, removes hoardings of political parties

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], January 9 (ANI): Following the announcement of the Assembly poll dates in five states, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into immediate effect and several cities in Uttarakhand were quick in implementing it as they removed the hoardings and posters of political parties.

Uttarkashi Municipal Corporation was seen removing hoardings installed by political parties soon after the announcement of Assembly election dates by the Election Commission of India (ECI).





Among other guidelines, the MCC bars the political parties from announcing policy decisions.

"Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into effect immediately from the announcement of the schedules. Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for ensuring the effective implementation of the MCC guidelines. Any violation of these guidelines will be strictly dealt with", said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra.

To conduct free and fair elections, the MCC lists that hoardings with achievements of the government will not be put up and have to be removed. It also prohibits political parties from advertising in print, electronic and other media containing achievements of the government.

Uttarakhand will go for a single-phase assembly poll on February 14. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.

In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP won 57 out of 70 seats in the state. After the elections, Trivendra Singh Rawat was sworn in as the Chief Minister. The BJP has changed its chief minister twice over the last one year in the state. (ANI)

