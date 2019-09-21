Assembly polls: VVPAT slip count at 5 polling stations in each seat

New Delhi[India], Sep 21 (ANI): Every polling station in Haryana and Maharashtra will have Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) along with Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and there will be VVPAT slips count of five randomly- selected polling stations in each assembly constituency.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said at a press conference here that 27000 VVPAT units will be used in Haryana and 1.39 lakh VVPAT units in Maharashtra.

He said the commission has made arrangements for an adequate number of EVMs and VVPATs for the smooth conduct of elections.

Arora said that in pursuance of Supreme Court's order the Commission has also mandated VVPAT slips count of five randomly selected polling stations in each assembly constituency of Haryana and Maharashtra by the returning officer.

This will be done through draw of the lot in the presence of all candidates for verification of the result obtained from the Control Unit.

He also elaborated on various layers of security for VVPATs and EVMs, their checking and randomisation.

On the polling day before the start of the actual poll, a mock poll will be conducted by casting at least 50 votes at every polling station, in the presence of polling agents of the candidates and the electronic result of the Control Unit and the VVPAT slips count will be tallied and shown to them. A certificate of successful conduct of mock poll shall be made by the Presiding Officers.

After the mock poll, EVMs and VVPATs will be sealed in the presence of polling agents. (ANI)

