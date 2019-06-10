At first Cabinet meeting, Jagan warns ministers against indulging in corruption

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday chaired the first meeting of the state Cabinet and warned his colleagues against indulging in corrupt activities.

The meeting, held at the Secretariat, lasted for almost six hours.

Briefing media persons after the Cabinet meeting, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah said that Chief Minister Reddy has instructed all his Cabinet ministers to study their departments and their performance in the past.

"If no corruption is found, then that is okay. Otherwise, such corrupt practices should be cleansed," he said, adding that the Chief Minister has dropped more than enough hints that he was not going to tolerate corruption at all.

"The Cabinet has discussed the formation of judicial commission, modalities, and execution of judicial commission's recommendations. The Chief Minister has warned his Cabinet colleagues not to indulge in corruption. If any such allegations come up, such minister will be suspended," he said.

"The Chief Minister has also clarified that the present lot of ministers will be on their chairs for two and a half years after which the new lot of ministers will be inducted. But no minister should indulge in corrupt practices," said Venkatramaiah.

He said that the village secretariats would come into existence from October 15 along with the 'Rytu Bharosa' scheme. Farmers will be given input subsidy of Rs 12,500, and the cheque will be delivered to them in their houses.

Venkatramaiah said that the state government would constitute farmers commission. Farmers will get the interest on their loans paid by the government. The Cabinet also decided to pay Rs 2,000 crore input subsidy to farmers for the period of 2014 to 2019.

"The Cabinet also decided to form market stabilisation fund. On the coming Ugadi, Telugu New Year Day, people will be allotted lands. The honorarium for resource persons will be increased to Rs 10,000," he said.

He said that centralised kitchens will be set up for the mid-day meal scheme. The women who serve food will be given Rs 3,000 monthly honorarium. Education reforms committee will be constituted. Schools will be developed in a better manner.

"MLAs will be made hospital development committee chairman in their constituencies for better functioning of the hospitals. The 104, 108 ambulance system will be strengthened, and new vehicles are acquired," he said.

Moreover, the Cabinet decided to incase ASHA workers' honorarium from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000. Health workers in tribal areas, who used to get Rs 400 earlier, will be paid Rs 4,000 per month.

"The Cabinet meeting decided to prepare the policy on sand sale in the state. The Cabinet in principle decided to take over the APSRTC. RTC employees' PF loan amount to the tune of

Rs 29,000 crore was spent during the regime of N Chandrababu Naidu."

"A sub-committee with finance and transport ministers will be formed. A technical committee with renowned technocrats will be formed. They will give time-bound reports for the revival of RTC," Venkatramaiah said.

"Nominated committees constituted by the earlier government including TTD Board Committee are going to be quashed. The process has begun. The Cabinet has decided to again review the PPAs in which corruption might have taken place," he said.

"Moreover, the Cabinet has decided that the government will pay a premium for livestock insurance. On Agrigold scam, the Cabinet decided to deposit Rs 1,150 crore in the court, pay the depositors - with less than Rs 20,000 -- first," he said.

The Cabinet also approved the 'Amma Odi' scheme in which every woman having a white ration card and sending her children to school will be given Rs 15,000.

The Cabinet in principle approved the abolition of CPS. "Power purchasing agreements (PPAs) made during the earlier government seems to be faulty and corrupt. Solar power and wind power are available at almost Rs 2.50 per unit in many parts of the country, but Andhra Pradesh government had entered into agreements to buy power at a price of more than Rs 4 per unit. Corruption, in this case, is clearly and categorically visible," said Venkatramaiah.

On the Central government's letter not to go for a review of PPAs, Venkatramaiah said: "Our leader Jaganmohan Reddy has shown that letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tirupati... He assured that no such letters would be sent in the future."

Asked how the government will manage funds for all the welfare schemes, increased salaries, and other expenses, Venkatramaiah said: "Chief Minister Reddy will work and show the results. He has his own plans. He has a clear understanding of problems, issues, and the system. He knows how to stand up to his words. There is no problem of finances. He is not N Chandrababu Naidu but Jaganmohan Reddy. He will prove himself." (ANI)