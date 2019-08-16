Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo)

At Jind rally, BJP leaders hail Shah as Modi's Laxman, nation's Steel Man, world's Greatest Strategist

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:39 IST

Jind (Haryana), Aug 16 (ANI): Some call him modern-day 'Chanakya', others call him 'Iron Man' of India and Hanuman of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but for Haryana leaders, Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah is more than what meets one's eyes.
Shah, who was here to address his first public rally after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, was on Thursday hailed by state leaders as "Laxman", "Steel Man" of India and the world's "Greatest Strategist".
Addressing the gathering at his home turf, former Union Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Ram and Shah as his younger brother Laxman. He also called him 'Steel Man' of India.
"Sardar Patel is called the Iron Man of India for integrating several princely states. But Shah integrated the nation by removing Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. So I would say he is a Man of Steel. He is the Iron Man of the nation," he said.
He further said some describe him as "Saarthi" referring to Krishna-Arjuna of Mahabharata but for him, Shah was Laxam of Ramayana.
"You are Laxman of Modiji," he said.
Addressing a rally in Haryana's Sonipat, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had on Thursday described Modi-Shah as Krishna-Arjun. However, Khattar on Friday's rally described Shah as the Iron Man of India.
"You are the Home Minister of the country but you are the Iron Man of the country. Removing Article 370 was a dream since the days of Jan Sangh. You have made our dream true," he said. He said the decision would bring Kashmir into the mainstream and would unite the country.
The Chief Minister said that the resolution was passed by the Parliament, the state Assembly also adopted a unanimous resolution thanking the Prime Minister band the Home Minister.
"No one could oppose it in the Assembly. They supported it going against the wishes of their top leadership," he said adding that every month a soldier from Haryana gets martyred for the country.
State BJP chief Subhash Barala termed Shah as the world's greatest election strategist and hailed him for removing Article 370.
"It was our dream which was fulfilled after 70 years. This shows if BJP promises something to people, it delivers," he said.
Shah, known as an astute strategist, is often hailed as the BJP's most successful president for crafting its way to power state after state.
It was under Shah as BJP Chief the saffron party returned to power with a huge mandate at the Centre. In 2014, Shah was election in-charge of Uttar Pradesh where the BJP won 73 of the total 80 seats.
A man with an avowed aim of having the BJP rule from "panchayat to Parliament" was appointed BJP president after Modi became the Prime Minister and inducted then party chief Rajnath Singh into his Cabinet as Home Minister.
Since he took over in 2014, the BJP has won Assembly polls of several states including Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:44 IST

Indian Navy rushes to give medical attention to injured Japanese...

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The Indian Navy on Friday rushed to the help of an injured crew member on board a Japanese warship from where he was later evacuated for further medical treatment.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:42 IST

AgustaWestland scam: Ratul Puri moves court for cancellation of...

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Businessman Ratul Puri on Friday filed a plea in a Delhi court, seeking cancellation of a non-bailable warrant issued against him in a money laundering case connected to the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:40 IST

MP: Shivraj Singh Chouhan stops his convoy to help road accident victim

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): In a Good Samaritan act, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday stopped his convoy mid-way to help a road accident victim.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:39 IST

19 arrested, over 200 Kg drugs seized this month by NCB

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized more than 200 kilograms of narcotic substances and arrested over 19 people including eight foreign nationals in the last two weeks leading up to the Independence day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:25 IST

Flight operations disrupted at Kolkata airport following heavy...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Flight operations were disrupted at Kolkata Airport due to heavy rains and lightning on Friday, an official source from the airport authority said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:24 IST

UP: 2 missing after attempting to save 3 children from drowning in Ganges

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Two people have been reported missing after they attempted to rescue three children from drowning in the Ganges at Anupshahr here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:23 IST

Water level increased in Yamuna after Hathni Kund barrage releases water

Yamuna Nagar (Haryana) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Incessant rains in the catchment areas of the Yamuna has led to the release of 1,43,000 cusecs of water from Hathni Kund barrage here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:23 IST

Punjab notifies 4 pc reservation to persons disabilities in...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The Punjab government has issued a notification regarding four per cent reservation, up from three per cent, for the physically challenged persons for the purpose of promotions and direct recruitments in government departments.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:21 IST

MP: Shops washed away due to increased water level in Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh) [India] Aug 16 (ANI): As heavy rainfall continues to batter Madhya Pradesh, a video surfaced from Neemuch district on Friday which showed multiple shops collapsing into a canal in a matter of seconds. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:11 IST

Ties with Bhutan form important pillar of India's...

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India-Bhutan partnership forms an important pillar of Indian government's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and expressed confidence that his two-day trip beginning Saturday will promote the time-tested ties between the tw

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:08 IST

Not a single untoward incident has taken place in J&K in last 10...

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Maintaining government's claim of peace in Jammu and Kashmir post scrapping of its special status, Shafiq Mir, Chairman of All J& K Panchayat Conference said on Friday that not a single untoward incident was reported from the state in the last 10 da

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:07 IST

Delhi police arrests one member of Shakeel-Satte gang

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Delhi police have arrested one member of the Shakeel-Satte gang who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 in connection with several robbery cases in the national capital.

Read More
iocl