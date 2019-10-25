Athawale demands 1 Cabinet, 1 state minister berth in Maharashtra

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Union Minister and Republican Party of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale, whose party contested Maharashtra Assembly elections in an alliance with BJP and Shiv Sena, on Friday demanded one Cabinet and one state minister berth in the state government.

"We demand one cabinet and one state minister berth in Maharashtra government. Amit Shah will visit Mumbai to hold discussions with Uddhav Thackeray on who all will be made ministers in the state cabinet," Athawale told media here.

He also stated that his party is also willing to contest in the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections.

The results for 288 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra were declared on Thursday with BJP securing a total of 105 seats and its alliance partner Shiv Sena winning on 56 seats.

As per the Election Commission, Congress won 44 seats while the Nationalist Congress Party bagged 54. (ANI)

