Athlete Anju Bobby George joins BJP

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 6 (ANI): Anju Bobby George, India's first athletics medallist at the World Championship, joined BJP on Saturday.

She joined BJP in the presence of Karnataka BJP President B S Yeddyurappa. The party's membership drive was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday in Varanasi.

Anju was awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award by Government of India in 2003 for her stupendous achievements in the field of Sports.

BJP has launched a membership drive with an aim to increase the number of its members by 20 per cent. (ANI)

