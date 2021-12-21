'Atmosphere of fear' helped TMC win KMC election, alleges LoP Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 21 (ANI): Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday hit out at State Election Commissioner Sourav Das for allegedly allowing an "atmosphere of fear," which helped the ruling party secure 134 out of 144 wards.

In a series of tweets, Adhikari, said, "Congratulations to @CEOWestBengal Sourav Das for making the Royal Nephew of Bengal's prediction come true. Important Steps were taken by you such as EVM without VVPAT, CCTV without connection and last but not the least; allowing an atmosphere of fear to prevail with @KolkataPolice's help."

Further hitting out at Das, Adhikari said, "TMC - 134, BJP - 3, Left - 2, Congress - 2 and others - 3. Also congratulations in advance for the 'Banga Bibhushan' award that you would receive for all the hard work."

Both the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its biggest opponent BJP fielded their candidates in all 144 seats. While BJP this time mainly focussed on youth candidates, lawyers and professors, TMC picked up relatives of ministers.



The Left and the Congress which had fought the Assembly polls jointly decided to contest the KMC polls independently.

Importantly, none of the parties is it TMC, BJP or Congress, has announced the face for the post of Mayor.

Meanwhile, terming the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls a 'farce', West Bengal BJP on Sunday wrote to State Election Commission and alleged that the police in the city were not capable of conducting 'peaceful' elections.

The BJP also said that Meena Devi Purohit who is a 5-term counsellor, contesting for her sixth term, was physically attacked.

In the 2015 KMC polls, TMC won 114 wards while the Left bagged 15. BJP managed to win six wards, Congress five and others got three. However, many opposition councillors joined the ruling camp later. (ANI)

