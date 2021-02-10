Atmosphere of fear prevails in Bengal, says Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 10 (ANI): Slamming the Mamata Banerjee-led state government over law and order situation, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that an atmosphere of fear prevails in the state.

Interacting with reporters, the Governor said, "There is such an environment of fear in the state that people cannot even speak about it. I have been vocal about this since I came here. Fear and democracy cannot co-exist."



"There is no place for such fear in a cultured state like West Bengal. it is very unfortunate," added Dhankhar.

The spat between Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee started since the former took the office in July 2019.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to take place this year. (ANI)

