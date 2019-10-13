Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot speaking to media persons in Jodhpur on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot speaking to media persons in Jodhpur on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Atmosphere of fear should end in country: Gehlot

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 19:58 IST

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday accused the Centre of pressurizing investigating agencies and creating 'an atmosphere of fear'.
Speaking to media persons here, the Chief Minister said, "The atmosphere of fear created by them should end in the country. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation are in pressure and it is worse for the judiciary."
"The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) is monitoring and targeting people who are opposing Modi. The democracy is in danger," he added.
Speaking on recent raids at residences of All India Congress Committee officials, Gehlot said, "Now, we have heard that AICC officials working in accounts department are being raided. But why are BJP leaders not being investigated?
Gehlot also commented on the recent statement of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh where he stated that Balakot terror camps would have been eliminated sitting in India if Rafale jets were in service.
" They are not even coming now. Even after the "Pooja" by the Defence Minister the Rafale will come after 8 months, then how it could have come before the strikes? They are just fooling the country," said Gehlot.
Ahead of the upcoming bypolls, Gehlot said that Bharatiya Janata Party should set their house in order instead of talking about division in Congress ranks.
"The division (in BJP) was apparent when in Jaipur, Vasundra Raje was not there when their young leader (Satish) Poonia assumed charge as party state president, what does it show? They talk about the division in Congress, they should set their own house in order first" he said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 20:40 IST

West Bengal: BJP to organise 6500-km long 'Gandhiji Sankalp Yatra'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday announced that party will organise 6500-kilometre long 'Gandhiji Sankalp Yatra' across the state from October 15 to 26.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 20:30 IST

U'khand: CM expresses condolences after 8 die in road accident

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed grief over the road accident near Dewal under Tharali Tehsil of Chamoli district on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 20:21 IST

2,200 instrumentalists play 'Devdhun' at Kullu Dussehra...

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): The whole atmosphere in Kullu valley was filled with religious fervour and divinity when over 2,200 instrumentalists congregated at the Atal Sadan ground in the presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to play 'Devdhun' on the occasion of International

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 20:12 IST

Sailing event organized in Goa between Oct 9 and 13

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): The Goa Yachting Association, for the first time hosted a major Multi-Class National ranking event in sailing from October 9 to 13 at Dolphin Adventure Sports, Hawaii Beach, Dona Paula.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 20:12 IST

10th Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav to be held in Jabalpur from Oct 14-21

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): The Governor of Madhya Pradesh Lalji Tandon, in the presence of Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel, will inaugurate the 10th Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav tomorrow at Mahakoshal Shaheed trust, Gol Bazaar in the city of Jabalpur in Madhya Prade

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 20:03 IST

Goa: NDRF, Konkan Railway conduct mock exercise to deal with...

Verna (Goa) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): A mock exercise was conducted on Sunday jointly by teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) at Verna Goods Yard in Goa to deal with an emergency situation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 20:03 IST

Mumbai: Environmentalists pay tributes to trees cut in Aarey Colony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Environmentalists on Sunday paid tributes to the trees which were cut in Aarey colony here by the authorities to construct a car shed for Mumbai Metro.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 19:58 IST

Amid drone sightings, security forces cleared to shoot down UAVs...

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): At a time when Pakistan-backed terror groups are using small drones to smuggle weapons and narcotics into India, the security forces have been given clearance to shoot down drones flying at 1,000 feet or below.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 19:52 IST

Rahul asks PM Modi if he raised Doklam issue with Chinese President

Latur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's informal summit with President Xi Jinping, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked if he raised the issue of Doklam with his Chinese counterpart.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 19:33 IST

Bhubaneswar: Bird lover converts his house into an aviary

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): A hardcore bird lover in the city has converted his entire house into an aviary for foreign birds.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 19:31 IST

Punjab: Govt asks absentee land owners to stop stubble burning...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): The Punjab government on Sunday asked Deputy Commissioners to direct absentee landowners, who have leased out their agriculture land to tenants, to ensure that no paddy straw burning takes place on their lands.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 19:18 IST

Sending rocket to moon will not feed youths: Rahul Gandhi

Latur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly ignoring real issues, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that sending a rocket to the moon will not feed the youth of the country.

Read More
iocl