Atmosphere of fear should end in country: Gehlot

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday accused the Centre of pressurizing investigating agencies and creating 'an atmosphere of fear'.

Speaking to media persons here, the Chief Minister said, "The atmosphere of fear created by them should end in the country. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation are in pressure and it is worse for the judiciary."

"The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) is monitoring and targeting people who are opposing Modi. The democracy is in danger," he added.

Speaking on recent raids at residences of All India Congress Committee officials, Gehlot said, "Now, we have heard that AICC officials working in accounts department are being raided. But why are BJP leaders not being investigated?

Gehlot also commented on the recent statement of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh where he stated that Balakot terror camps would have been eliminated sitting in India if Rafale jets were in service.

" They are not even coming now. Even after the "Pooja" by the Defence Minister the Rafale will come after 8 months, then how it could have come before the strikes? They are just fooling the country," said Gehlot.

Ahead of the upcoming bypolls, Gehlot said that Bharatiya Janata Party should set their house in order instead of talking about division in Congress ranks.

"The division (in BJP) was apparent when in Jaipur, Vasundra Raje was not there when their young leader (Satish) Poonia assumed charge as party state president, what does it show? They talk about the division in Congress, they should set their own house in order first" he said. (ANI)

