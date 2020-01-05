Attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib proves that CAA is needed, says Pratap Sarangi

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Asserting that minorities are not safe in Pakistan, Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Sunday said that attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib validates the need of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"The incident of stone-pelting on Gurudwara in Pakistan proves that CAA is needed. It shows that Sikhs, Buddh, Parsis, Christians are not safe in Pakistan," Sarangi told ANI here.

He said that India is morally bound to grant protection to communities that are subjected to persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, the countries covered under the CAA.

An angry group of locals pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on January 3. The group was led by the family of a man who had abducted Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, daughter of Gurdwara's panthi. (ANI)

