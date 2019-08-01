Attack on Islam: WB Min on triple talaq bill

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): West Bengal Minister and president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Siddiqullah Chowdhury, on Thursday termed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019 as an "attack" on Islam.

"It is a matter of grief. It is an attack on Islam. We will not accept it. When there will be a central committee meeting, we will decide on the further course of action," he said while talking to ANI.

"This is cruel and an attempt to fiddle with Islam," he added.

Earlier, while addressing a press conference here, Chowdhury had said, "This issue cannot be solved by law. One should sit with religious scholars and make people understand about it. Suppose, a man gives triple talaq to his wife and he is sent to jail, who will look after his wife?"

The Minister said he is saying it with a sense of responsibility that the bill is not acceptable to Muslims.

"Muslims follow the Quran. They marry as per Shariat. There was no need to interfere in this," he said.

This will give rise to injustice instead of providing justice, the Minister claimed.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday gave his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband.

With the President's approval, the Bill has become an Act.

(ANI)

