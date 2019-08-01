West Bengal Minister and president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Siddiqullah Chowdhury in conversation with ANI on Thursday. Photo/ANI
West Bengal Minister and president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Siddiqullah Chowdhury in conversation with ANI on Thursday. Photo/ANI

Attack on Islam: WB Min on triple talaq bill

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:25 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): West Bengal Minister and president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Siddiqullah Chowdhury, on Thursday termed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019 as an "attack" on Islam.
"It is a matter of grief. It is an attack on Islam. We will not accept it. When there will be a central committee meeting, we will decide on the further course of action," he said while talking to ANI.
"This is cruel and an attempt to fiddle with Islam," he added.
Earlier, while addressing a press conference here, Chowdhury had said, "This issue cannot be solved by law. One should sit with religious scholars and make people understand about it. Suppose, a man gives triple talaq to his wife and he is sent to jail, who will look after his wife?"
The Minister said he is saying it with a sense of responsibility that the bill is not acceptable to Muslims.
"Muslims follow the Quran. They marry as per Shariat. There was no need to interfere in this," he said.
This will give rise to injustice instead of providing justice, the Minister claimed.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday gave his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband.
With the President's approval, the Bill has become an Act.
(ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:01 IST

15 disqualified Cong-JD(S) MLAs move SC

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): Fifteen disqualified Congress-JD(S) MLAs on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of erstwhile Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar's order disqualifying them for the term of the present Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:51 IST

Tejashwi Yadav slams Bihar government over AES, heat-wave deaths

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday launched a scathing attack on "self-proclaimed good governance" claim of Bihar government and slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over AES, heat-wave deaths and scams breaking out in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:40 IST

Harsh Vardhan hails Medical Commission Bill as 'historic'

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday hailed the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2019, as "historic" and said that it will benefit doctors and medical students.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:40 IST

Top-level Indian defence team reaches US, to discuss security issues

Washington (US), Aug 1 (ANI): Amid reports of US military sales to Pakistan and controversy stoked by US President Donald Trump by offering to mediate on Kashmir issue, a top-level Indian delegation headed by Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra reached Washington today and is expected to discuss military r

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:36 IST

Raebareli accident: 3 police personnel suspended

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Three police personnel, including two women, appointed for the security of Unnao rape survivor, have been suspended by the Uttar Pradesh administration in connection with the Raebareli accident.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:28 IST

Free electricity decision the result of BJP's effort: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Thursday claimed that the Delhi government's decision to give free electricity to those consuming up to 200 units was a result of the BJP's efforts.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:25 IST

ED books Azam Khan under PMLA

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): As a squeal to the FIRs registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police, Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:00 IST

Indian Army delegation takes part in BPM to celebrate PLA's 92nd...

Sukna (West Bengal) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): An Indian Army delegation took part in special Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) held at Nathu La on Thursday to celebrate 92nd anniversary of the foundation of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 20:53 IST

Goan women 'delicate', not suited for night shifts: ex-CM...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and NCP MLA Churchill Alemao on Thursday said native women and girls in Goa are "delicate", adding that t is not safe for them to work late at night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 20:51 IST

TN: CBI arrests Chief Manager of Indian Bank in Bihar's Srijan...

Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested the Chief Manager of Indian Bank, Zonal Office, Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district in an ongoing probe related to Bihar's Srijan scam case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 20:47 IST

Notice against MP man who refused food from 'non-Hindu' delivery boy

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Jabalpur Police on Thursday issued a notice against Amit Shukla, the customer who refused to accept food from the hands of a "non-Hindu" delivery boy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 20:41 IST

AgustaWestland case: Delhi court extends interim protection to Ratul Puri

New Delhi (India), Aug 1 (ANI): A Delhi court has extended interim protection from arrest granted to businessman Ratul Puri till Friday in connection with the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

Read More
iocl