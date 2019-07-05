Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 4 (ANI): Unidentified miscreants attacked the residence of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MLA L Sushindro in Khurai Sajor Leikai area on Tinsid Road in Imphal East on Thursday.
No injury has been reported in the incident on the Khurai MLA's residence. (ANI)
Attack on MLA's house in Manipur by unidentified miscreants; no injuries
ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 20:12 IST
