Attempt was made to abduct me, will always remain in BJP: Sanjay Pathak

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sanjay Pathak alleged that an attempt was made on Thursday to abduct him, and added that he will always remain in the BJP.

"I have not met Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Last night, an attempt was made to abduct me. I just hope that in this political game, I am not abducted and killed. A lot of pressure is being put on me. I will always remain in BJP," Pathak said while dismissing the reports of him joining Congress.

"I was a part of BJP, I am a part of BJP and will always remain in BJP," he added.

Pathak's statement comes amid the political crisis and poaching allegations in the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

Pathak, who is a three-time MLA from Vijayraghavgarh constituency, reportedly alleged that the Kamal Nath-led government in the state is indulging in a political vendetta by involving him in the MLA poaching row. His remarks came after the state government ordered to close iron ore mines owned by Pathak, citing Supreme Court orders.

Pathak was a Congress MLA from 2008 to 2014. He joined BJP in 2014 and was appointed as minister of state in 2016 in then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Cabinet.

Recently, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in the state.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of abducting 14 Madhya Pradesh MLAs to bring down the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. He also demanded that an investigation should be done on who arranged the charter plane to fly four Congress MLAs to Bengaluru.

In 2018 Assembly results, Congress, which won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state Assembly. (ANI)

