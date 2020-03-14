'Attempted attack' on Scindia after black flags shown to him, says Shivraj Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday alleged that there was an attempt to attack partyman Jyotiraditya Scindia in Bhopal, where some people showed black flags to the erstwhile Congress leader.

"Law and order has totally collapsed in the state. There was an attempt to attack him by stopping his car and throwing stones at it," Chouhan said when asked about the incident where Scindia was shown black flags.

The BJP leader demanded an investigation into the incident.

"When such an incident can happen to Jyotiraditya Scindia, one can imagine how bad is the situation in the state. Is the government which has lost the majority behind this? I demand an investigation into the incident," he added.

The development comes after 22 Congress legislators resigned from the party following Scindia's resignation earlier this week, putting the Kamal Nath-led government in crisis. (ANI)

