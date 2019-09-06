The Supreme Court of India (File Photo)
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

Ayodhya land dispute: SC dismisses petition seeking to quash proceedings of civil appeals

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 12:22 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking direction to quash proceedings of civil appeals in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.
The petitioner had also asked to register an FIR against the appellants in the case.
A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Ashok Bhushan dismissed the plea.
The apex court is conducting the day-to-day hearing into the case.
Fourteen appeals are pending before the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya among the three parties- Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. (ANI)

