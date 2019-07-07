Ayodhya litigant Mahant Dharamdas receives threat call, security heightened

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): Security for Mahant Dharamdas, a primary litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute, was heightened after he complained of receiving threat calls.

Mahant Dharamdas filed a police complaint on July 4.

"I had received a threat on the phone. This has been happening for the last two months. I had filed a complaint with the police that I have been receiving threats. The person was speaking abusive language over the phone. I had requested police to nab the accused. I didn't ask for security," Mahant Dharamdas told ANI here.

Amar Singh, Circle Officer, Ayodhya said, "The police has registered an FIR and is tracing the number. We had received a complaint that Mahant Dharam Das had received a threat over the phone, which was attended by his pupil. We have increased the security of Mahant Dharam Das." (ANI)