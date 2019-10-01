Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the valedictory function of 'Arogya Manthan' in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Ayushman Bharat has become poor's victory: PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:40 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed Ayushman Bharat scheme, saying the healthcare scheme was giving the poor people a hope to lead a healthy life.
"Ek Tarah Se, PM-JAY Gareebon Ki Jai Ban Gayee Hai (In a way, PM-JAY has become victory to poor people)," said Prime Minister Modi while speaking at a valedictory function of 'Arogya Manthan' here.
'Arogya Manthan' is a two-day event organised by the National Health Authority (NHA) to mark the completion of one year of Ayushman Bharat scheme.
"Poor people of the country..to bring 46 lakh families out of despair of disease and give them the hope of a healthy life is a big achievement," Modi added.
Highlighting the success of the healthcare scheme launched last year, the Prime Minister said even if one person did not have to sell his land, property or jewellery for medical treatment in the last one year, then that is a huge success of Ayushman Bharat.
Recalling that goddess Durga's Chandraghnata form is worshipped today, who is known for eradicating pains of people, the Prime Minister said: "What can be a better occasion to discuss the first year of Ayushman Bharat, which eradicated the pain of crores of Indians."
The Prime Minister attributed the success of the scheme to the dedication of the country.
"It is India's determination that we are running the world's biggest healthcare scheme successfully. Behind this success, there is this feeling of dedication and this is that of States and UTs, of thousands of private and government hospitals, of every worker, medical practitioner...of everyone. It is because of this dedication that the country is saying it with pride and faith -- Saal Ek, Ayushman Anek," he said here. (ANI)

