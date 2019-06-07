Ayushman Bharat Yojana is limited, Delhi Health Model is wide: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi (India), June 7 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, on Friday said that the "Ayushman Bharat Scheme is very limited while the Delhi Health Model has a wider scope".

Addressing a press gathering here, Sisodia said, "As per Ayushman Bharat Yojana if you own a fridge, a vehicle, or a phone, you cannot avail the benefits of the scheme. There are other conditions that make the scheme limited to only a handful of people."

The Delhi government's health scheme, however, has no such limitation, he said. "The only condition to get treated under the Delhi Health Model is that you live in Delhi and are sick. Ayushman Bharat gives you a cover of only Rs 5 lakh, there is no such limit in our health model. Treatment is free and medicines are also free."

Sisodia's remarks come after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan asking him about details of NDA's flagship health protection scheme.

"If any good thing in Ayushman Bharat is missing in Delhi's health scheme, we will not have any problem in adopting that. The ultimate purpose is that we make quality health services accessible to more people in Delhi." (ANI)

