Azad must prove his allegation or step down as leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha: Altaf Bukhari

New Delhi [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Former PDP leader Altaf Bukhari on Saturday slammed Ghulam Nabi Azad for his reported comments that some Congress leaders were being threatened with false cases to get them to join the emerging third front in Jammu and Kashmir and said he is ready to leave politics if the former Chief Minister proves his allegation.

He said that Azad should prove his allegation or else step down as leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha.

"It is very unfortunate. Azad is such a senior leader but his comment is childish. If he proves his allegation, I am ready to leave politics else he should take moral responsibility and step down. He is the leader of opposition," Bukhari told ANI.

"We are not in government. We have nothing to do with the government so as to threaten somebody. Such things happened when Ghulam Nabi Azad was in government. Our politics is against such things," he said.

Azad reportedly said some Congress leaders were being threatened that they will be implicated in false cases to get them to join the emerging third front in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bukhari and some other leaders had earlier this month submitted a memorandum to Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu that included demands for release of political detainees, withdrawal of cases against youth and restoration of statehood. (ANI)

