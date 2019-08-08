Azad's remark disturbing, questions integrity of Kashmiris: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office, on Thursday lashed out at Ghulam Nabi Azad for accusing NSA Ajit Doval of buying support of people of Kashmir and stated that the Congress leader's remarks are disturbing and question the integrity of Kashmiri residents.

"By offering money, you can garner support from anyone. [Paise dekar aap kisiko bhi saath le sakte ho]," Azad had said on being asked to react on videos showing Doval interacting with locals in Shopian.

Reacting on the comment, Singh said, "I am really disturbed to hear that. He is a seasoned leader and we don't expect him to say that because to say something like this would amount to questioning the integrity of people of Kashmir, the conviction and very character of people of Kashmir."

"Let's not forget that the resolution to abrogate Article 370 was passed by both the Houses of parliament with a majority and therefore it reflects the will and endorsement of 130 crore people of India," the BJP leader continued.

He also asserted that such statements question the wisdom of the parliament of India and also tend to question the preference and will of people of India.

Singh also criticised Pakistan's actions after the centre's big move on Jammu and Kashmir, and said, "As a citizen, I can only say that regardless of what Pakistan says, Modi's government's approach towards Kashmir is one of clarity, conviction and consistency."

The resolution revoking Article 370 and bill bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories has been passed by both houses of the parliament. (ANI)

