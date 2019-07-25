Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan while speaking in Lok Sabha on Thursday. Photo Courtesy/LSTV
Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan while speaking in Lok Sabha on Thursday. Photo Courtesy/LSTV

Azam Khan creates uproar in Lok Sabha with remarks about woman MP

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 17:40 IST

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan on Thursday stoked a controversy in the Lok Sabha with his objectionable remarks against BJP member Rama Devi, who was presiding over the House as BJP members sought an apology from him.
Azam Khan did not apologise and said he will resign if he had said anything unparliamentary. He also staged a walkout along with his party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who defended his remarks.
The uproar began soon after Azam Khan started his speech on the triple talaq bill and sought to take a dig at remarks made by union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.
Rama Devi asked him to speak looking at the Chair and address the House through the presiding officer.
Azam Khan made remarks that were perceived to be sexist by the treasury benches and they strongly objected, Khan said she was very respected and was like a sister to her.
BJP members said that the remarks hurt the dignity of the Chair and he should tender an apology. They urged the Chair to expunge his remarks to which Rama Devi agreed.
Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said he had not heard such remarks about the chair in his long parliamentary experience and remarks were about a woman member who was presiding over the House. "The minimum is that he should apologise," he said.
Trinamool Congress member Saugata Roy alleged that BJP members had interrupted speeches of two Muslim MPs--Danish Ali and Azam Khan.
Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Meghwal said that there were some interruptions over Danish Ali's remarks but Azam Khan's remarks reflected an attitude which was not right. He also sought an apology from Khan.
As the uproar continued, Speaker Om Birla came to the House.
Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy urged him to look at the proceedings and then give a ruling.
However, Birla said that the House will not be adjourned. "History will be created, the House is not going to be adjourned," he said.
Yadav, who was sitting next to Azam Khan, stood in his defence and said there was nothing in his words which showed he was intending to point fingers at the chair.
Yadav used a word against the BJP member to which the Speaker objected and said it was not only unparliamentary but also against the norms of parliamentary democracy.
"Tender an apology for the word," the Speaker told Yadav.
He also said that he would also check whetjer members of treasury benches spoke any unparliamentary words.
"The entire country looks at the proceedings. My effort is to sit in the House for maximum hours," he said.
He also told the protesting BJP members that they may be more in numbers but the House runs on consensus.
Birla said if wrong words have been used, regret should be expressed.
Azam Khan said that he had referred to Rama Devi as his sister and has never spoken anything hurtful in his legislative innings.
"If I have said any unparliamentary word, I declare my resignation now," he said.
Azam Khan and Yadav then walked out of the House as BSP member Danish Ali also followed suit saying that they had not been allowed to speak (by BJP members). (ANI)

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 17:50 IST

Telangana: BJP delegation meets Health Minister, urges to set up...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 25 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation on Thursday met Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender and urged him to set up Ayurvedic hospital in all districts of the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 17:46 IST

AAI signs MoU with Aireon for aircraft surveillance over Indian Ocean

New Delhi (India), July 25 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India has signed an MoU with Aireon, USA for implementation of Space-Based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast data (ADS-B) services for the oceanic regions of the Indian flight information regions (FIRs).

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 17:44 IST

4 BJP MLAs in contact with me, want to join MP govt: Computer Baba

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): A day after two BJP lawmakers voted in favour of a bill by Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh assembly, 'computer baba' Namdas Tyagi on Thursday claimed that four BJP MLAs were in contact with him and want to join the state government.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 17:42 IST

Parliament session to be extended till August 7

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The ongoing monsoon session of the parliament is likely to be extended till August 7.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 17:41 IST

Sena lawmaker compares Modi to Lord Krishna, calls him Muslims...

New Delhi (India), July 25 (ANI): Shiv Sena lawmaker Vinayak Raut on Thursday compared Narendra Modi to Lord Krishna, terming the Prime Minister a saviour who is guarding Muslim women from the menace of instance Triple Talaq.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 17:35 IST

Pithoragarh: Traffic comes to a standstill as multiple roads...

Pithoragarh (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Didihat Motor Marg was blocked due to a heavy landslide on Thursday after heavy rainfall in the Berinag area here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 17:28 IST

Several states fail to provide cashless transaction, better...

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Court-appointed Amicus Curiae Pravin Parekh on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that majority of the states had failed to comply with its order directing to provide cashless transaction and better medical facilities to retired High Court and apex court judges.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 17:17 IST

Nirav Modi's custody extended till Aug 22 by London court

New Delhi (India), July 25 (ANI): The custody of fugitive billionaire jeweler Nirav Modi was extended till August 22 by London's Westminster Court on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 17:13 IST

Azam Khan creates uproar in LS with remarks directed at a woman member

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan on Thursday caused an uproar with his remarks on BJP member Rama Devi, who was in the chair, during the debate on the Triple Talaq Bill,which the BJP members felt were inappropriate.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 17:03 IST

Uproar in Rajya Sabha over Right to Information (Amendment) Bill

New Delhi (India), July 25 (ANI): Opposition parties on Thursday created pandemonium in Rajya Sabha after the government rejected their demand to refer the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to a Select Committee of the Upper House.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 16:53 IST

Don't repeat Kargil misadventure: Gen Rawat to Pak

Drass (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 25 (ANI): As India commemorated 20 years of Kargil conflict, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday warned Pakistan to never attempt a repeat of the "misadventure".

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 16:43 IST

Gross NPAs of public sector banks have declined by over Rs...

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of public sector banks (PSBs) have declined by Rs 89,189 crore from a peak of more than Rs 8.95 lakh crore in March 2018 to over Rs 8.06 lakh crore in March this year, the government told the Rajya Sabha.

Read More
iocl