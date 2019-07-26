Azam Khan deserves stringent punishment: Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday advocated for stringent punishment to Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan for his objectionable remarks in Lok Sabha on BJP MP and one of the chairs of the Lok Sabha, Rama Devi.

In a tweet, BJP leader Swaraj said that recent remarks by Azam Khan suggested that he was suffering from "mental perversion".

"Azam Khan is known for making such statements which prove that he suffers from mental perversion. The statement that he made while addressing a lady Chairperson crossed all limits of decency. He deserves a stringent punishment to preserve the dignity and decorum of the House.", tweeted Swaraj.

Azam Khan had stoked a controversy after he made objectionable remarks against BJP MP Rama Devi when she was presiding over the House during the debate on the triple talaq bill during Thursday's Lok Sabha proceedings.

Several BJP MPs sought an apology from him after his remarks. Khan did not apologise and said he will resign if he had said anything unparliamentary. He also staged a walkout along with his party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who defended his remarks.

On Friday, Khan's remarks drew widespread condemnation cutting across party lines with several BJP MPs asking for "exemplary action" against him.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla assured the house that he will take a decision shortly.

"I will take a decision shortly after consulting leaders of various parties," Birla said at the end of an impromptu condemnation of Khan's remarks. (ANI)

