Azam Khan fined Rs 3.27cr over construction of university gate on govt land

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) court on Thursday ordered Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan to demolish the gate of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, built on public works department (PWD) land, within 15 days.

SDM Prem Prakash Tiwari imposed a fine of Rs 3, 27, 60, 000 on Khan, who is the Chancellor of the University, and directed him to pay the sum within 15 days from today, as per an order issued on Thursday.

The authority also said if Khan does not comply with the order, civic authorities will demolish the gate.

At least 25 FIRs have been registered against Khan in cases relating to land grab.

The police said complaints against him were verified and found to be genuine. (ANI)

