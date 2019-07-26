Azam Khan may be asked to apologise unconditionally

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) member Azam Khan, who had made objectionable remarks against BJP member Rama Devi on Thursday, is likely to be asked to apologise unconditionally in the House failing which action may be taken against him.

Sources said several leaders, who attended the meeting convened by Speaker Om Birla on the issue, suggested that he should be asked to apologize in the House.

"He is likely to be asked to apologise to the woman member," a leader who attended the meeting said.

Another leader said that he will be asked to apologise unconditionally to the satisfaction of the House and if he does not do so, further action would follow.

Members cutting across party lines had on Friday demanded strong action against Azam Khan with several of them calling for "exemplary action".

Speaker had told the members that he will take a decision shortly after consulting leaders of various parties.

BJP members had sought apology from Khan on Thursday also but he did not do so. He was defended by former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (ANI)

