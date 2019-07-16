B B Harichandan, Anusaiya Uikey appointed Governors of AP, Chhattisgarh

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): BJP veteran and former Odisha minister Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and former BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh Anusuiya Uikey were on Tuesday appointed Governors of Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh respectively.

"The President of India is pleased to make the appointments of Anusuiya Uikey as Governor of Chhattisgarh and Biswa Bhusan Harichandan as Governor of Andhra Pradesh," an official communique from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Harichandan will replace E S L Narasimhan, who is also Governor of Telangana, while Uikey will replace Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, who was holding additional responsibility of Chhattisgarh. Patel was given charge following the death of Governor Balram Das Tandon last year.

Harichandan, a Jana Sangh leader, was BJP state President in Odisha. He had also served as Law Minister in the state.

Uikey was an MLA from Madhya Pradesh. She also served as a member of the National Commission for Women. She was elected to Rajya Sabha in 2006 and had served as member of various parliamentary standing committees

Narasimhan, a former IB director, was appointed Governor of Andhra Pradesh in December, 2009 and Telangana was added to his responsibilities in June, 2014 when the new state was formed. Narasimhan is the only UPA-appointed governor to have survived in the Narendra Modi-led NDA regime. Between 2007 and 2009, he was Governor of Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

