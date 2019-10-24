Baba Ramdev urges people to boycott Chinese goods

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Thursday urged the public to boycott Chinese goods this Diwali and strengthen the Indian economy.

Speaking to ANI, Baba Ramdev said: "Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that we must prioritise products which are 'made in India' to strengthen our economy. Today 70-80 per cent of the products that we buy come from China."

"Then, China gives that money to Pakistan, which spreads terrorism and attacks our soldiers. We betray the nation if we buy 'made in China' products. I appeal to all Indians to boycott Chinese products," he added.

Speaking on the assembly election results, the Yoga Guru, who hails from Haryana, said that Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) president Dushyant Chautala could become the 'king' or 'kingmaker' in Haryana.

"Despite the setback in the Lok Sabha election, he continued to work hard and earned the trust of the people in Haryana. The key to power is in his hands. He can either become the kingmaker or the king," added Ramdev.

Speaking about Maharashtra, he said: "If the BJP takes Shiv Sena along successfully, then forming the government is certain. But, they must be careful because the opposition is waiting to snatch away the Shiv Sena from the National Democratic Alliance."

"They might even offer the post of Chief Minister to the Shiv Sena," said Baba Ramdev. (ANI)

