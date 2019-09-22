Babri Masjid demolition: Court directs CBI to produce BJP leader Kalyan Singh on Sept 27

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): A special court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) here on Saturday issued an order to produce BJP leader Kalyan Singh in the court in connection with a criminal case related to the Babri Masjid demolition.

"Today, we have been informed that a new Governor has been appointed in the state of Rajasthan and Kalyan Singh has been relieved from the duties of his position. Taking suo motu cognizance of this, the court directs CBI to issue a summons for Kalyan Singh's presence in the court on September 27," the order stated.

Last week, the special court had asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to submit a report stating that BJP leader Singh is no longer on an incumbent government position.

The order came after the CBI filed an application in the court seeking an order to produce the former Governor in the court in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

On September 9, Singh had rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party after completing his term as the Governor of Rajasthan, a post which had accorded him immunity.

Singh was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh when the 16th-century Babri Masjid was razed on December 6 in 1992.

Besides Kalyan Singh, L K Advani, Uma Bharti, and Murli Manohar Joshi are accused in the case. (ANI)

