Babul Supriyo files nomination as TMC candidate for Ballygunge Assembly bypolls, calls it 'new journey in politics'

Ballygunge (West Bengal) [India], March 21 (ANI): Trinamool Congress leader Babul Supriyo on Monday filed his nomination for the Ballygunge Assembly bypolls in West Bengal and called it a "new journey in politics".

Speaking to ANI, Supriyo said, "I'm filing my nomination today. It's a new journey in politics for me."

"I've got the blessings of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the support of party workers. I will try to better my second inning of politics as compared to first," he added.



The Ballygunge Assembly seat fell vacant following the demise of state Minister Subrata Mukherjee.

For Ballygunge Assembly bypolls, BJP has fielded Keya Ghosh for the seat while Saira Shah Halim is in the fray from CPI(M).

Polling will be held on April 12 for one parliamentary constituency Asansol and one assembly constituency Ballygunge in West Bengal. (ANI)

