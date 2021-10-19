Babul Supriyo formally resigns as BJP Lok Sabha MP

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Former Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Tuesday formally submitted his resignation as a BJP MP from the House to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

After his meeting with the LS speaker, Supriyo said, "My heart is heavy as I had begun my political career through BJP. I thank the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), party chief (JP Nadda) and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah. Confidence was shown in me. I'd left politics wholeheartedly. I thought that if I'm not a part of the party, I shouldn't keep the seat for myself."

Commenting on BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, Supriyo said, "Suvendu Adhikari was an integral part of TMC a few months back. Outside politics he has been a friend; he obviously has to say very harsh things about me politically. But he should advise his father and brother to resign from MP seats as they're no more a part of TMC."

The move comes after Babul Supriyo resigned from BJP and joined the TMC in September.

Earlier on October 1, Supriyo shared a letter he wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking an appointment to meet him for an urgent matter.

The TMC leader had said he sent a letter seeking Om Birla's appointment on September 20 and was acknowledged as 'received'.

Babul Supriyo had resigned in August as minister of state for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, following the Union Cabinet reshuffle.

In a Facebook post, he said that there was a difference of opinion between him and the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and that the difference of opinion among senior leaders was "harming the party".

Later on September 18, the former BJP leader, who had announced that he was leaving politics and would also resign as an MP, joined Trinamool Congress claiming that he was coming back for a great opportunity to serve Bengal. (ANI)