Babul Supriyo heckled in Jadavpur University, Governor terms it reflection of 'state's law and order'

Jadavpur (West Bengal) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Union Minister Babul Supriyo was allegedly heckled by a section of students at Jadavpur University (JU), where he went to participate in an event organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS.

The BJP leader was surrounded by students including the members of Students' Federation of India (SFI) when he was leaving the campus after the event.

Union Minister was confronted by a group of protestors raising slogans against him. Amid the chaos, the minister sat on the bonnet of a media vehicle and was seen pacifying the agitated students.

Following the incident, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took "a very serious view" of the "unlawful detention of a Union Minister" and observed that his gherao reflects the state's law and order situation.

"The Governor takes the incident very seriously as it involves unlawful detention of a Union Minister and this is a very serious reflection on the law and order of the State and on the conduct of the law enforcing agencies," The Governor's Press Secretary said in a statement.

Dhankhar also spoke to state Chief Secretary Malay Kumar De on the matter who apprised him that a prompt direction was being issued to the Police Commissioner in this regard.

Governor Dhankhar also spoke to the Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor and "indicated to him that it was improper for him not to have taken prompt steps in the matter". (ANI)