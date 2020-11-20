Babul Supriyo slams Mamata over 'violence' in politics, says 130 BJP workers killed in Bengal

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Thursday claimed that BJP will win over 200 seats in West Bengal in the 2021 Assembly polls and lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged killings of BJP workers in the state.

The Member of Parliament from West Bengal's Asansol said that there is a complete law and order failure in the state.

"The people of West Bengal are with us. If Mamata Didi is in power, it is all because of the politicisation and misuse of police and administration. I believe we will win elections with a majority of over 200 seats in Bengal," Supriyo told ANI.

"If the BJP government is formed in Bengal, the state will get what it deserves. Mamata Banerjee does not believe in the Constitution. The path is clear for us and we will win in Bengal," he said.

Elections to 294 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal are due next year.

The Union Minister also accused Banerjee of indulging in violence in the state.

"More than 130 BJP workers killed in West Bengal in the last three years. There is a complete law and order failure in the state. BJP does not indulge in violence. Bengal is always in news due to violence. There have been several attacks on our leaders," he said.



"If Didi thinks, she can do it then there are constitutional provisions which can be used to remove Mamata. It would be better if Mamata Didi maintains the essence of democracy and the Constitution ahead of the polls," he added.

When asked about central BJP leaders going to West Bengal, the Union Minister said: "Our experienced leaders will go in West Bengal. BJP is a national party. We want our grassroots level workers to get help with the experience of our central leaders so that we can oust the 'goonda raj' of TMC from West Bengal."

The Union Minister has also accused the West Bengal Chief Minister of blocking Central schemes including Ayushman Bharat and PM-KISAN in the state.

He said that BJP would want a similar kind of development in West Bengal, like in Gujarat.

Supriyo said that the decision to declare January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, as a national holiday will be taken like other national holidays have been declared.

When asked about Banerjee's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, he said: "All files related to Netaji have been declassified. Congress governments hid facts related to his death. The decision related to holidays will be taken as holidays have been declared. We also want it to happen."

Earlier, Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to declare January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, as a national holiday and take decisive steps "to find out what happened to Netaji and place the matter in the public domain".

Commenting on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's remark about forging an alliance with TMC for Assembly polls, Supriyo said: "We don't' care about this. If Owaisi's confidence is high, let it be. We will win 200 seats and oust Mamata Banerjee government." (ANI)

