Babul Supriyo to submit resignation as BJP MP to LS speaker on Oct 19

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 18 (ANI): Former Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who resigned from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined Trinamool Congress (TMC), would meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday (October 19) to submit his resignation as the BJP MP.

Earlier on October 1, Supriyo shared a letter he wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking an appointment to meet him for an urgent matter.

It was alleged that Supriyo never called the Office of Speaker, Lok Sabha after announcing his intention to tender his resignation from the membership of the lower house, the TMC leader said he sent a letter seeking Om Birla's appointment on September 20 and was acknowledged as 'received'.

The letter dated September 20 only cites an urgent matter as the reason for the appointment and does not further explain the aforesaid matter.

Supriyo had resigned in August as minister of state for Environment, Forest and Climate Change. In a Facebook post, he said that there was a difference of opinion between him and the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and that the difference of opinion among senior leaders was "harming the party".

Later, the former BJP leader, who had announced that he was leaving politics and would also resign as an MP, joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) claiming that he was coming back for a great opportunity to serve Bengal. (ANI)