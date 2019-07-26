Sandeep Dikshit, talking to media reporters after Rahul Gandhi's visit on July 26. Photo/ANI
Sandeep Dikshit, talking to media reporters after Rahul Gandhi's visit on July 26. Photo/ANI

Back in India, Rahul Gandhi visits Sheila Dikshit's residence

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 18:28 IST

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited the residence of the recently deceased former Delhi chief minister Shiela Dikshit and spent time with her family.
Sheila Dikshit passed away in the national capital on July 20 and her last rites conducted the next day was attended by Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among others. Rahul, who was not in the country during the time visited the late leader's house today and express his condolences to her family.
Rahul Gandhi and Sheila Dikshit shared a personal relationship, said her son Sandeep Dikshit after Rahul's visit.
Addressing the media after his visit, Sandeep Dikshit said " Rahul Gandhi had called me an hour after Sheila Ji's death expressing his condolences and we had a long chat. He told me he was in the United States and will be back in three-four days."
"He (Rahul Gandhi) expressed his condolences and talked to the whole family about his memories with Sheila Ji as a political colleague and as someone who worked with her in the Congress". Dikshit added.
"Besides the relationship as fellow congress leaders, they shared a personal relationship. Even I didn't know that they had such a close relation, given the way he was reminiscing about his experiences with her. I thank him for his visit today."
The three-time chief minister had passed away following a cardiac arrest.
Rahul's mother Sonia Gandhi, sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and brother-in-law Robert Vadra were among those who attended Dikshit's funeral at the Nigambodh Ghat here.
Calling her Congress' beloved daughter, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted, "I'm devastated to hear about the passing away of Sheila Dikshit Ji, a beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond. My condolences to her family and the citizens of Delhi, whom she served selflessly as a three-term Chief Minister, in this time of great grief."
Dikshit has served as Delhi's Chief Minister for three consecutive terms between 1998 and 2013. She is credited for the national capital's growing infrastructure including roads and flyovers and better public transport system. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 19:40 IST

Delhi Cabinet approves creation of 18 fast track, 22 commercial courts

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved the creation of permanent 18 fast track courts and 22 commercial courts which will reduce pendency of cases, said Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 19:36 IST

Mamata writes to PM, bats for electoral reforms including state...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 26 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to implement electoral reforms aimed at preventing corruption and criminality in the polls.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 19:33 IST

Govt planning to privatise 20-25 airports: AAI chairman

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The government is planning to privatise around 20 to 25 airports having passenger traffic of 1 to 1.5 million annually, Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 19:24 IST

Yediyurappa makes changesin in the spellling of name

Bengaluru [Karnataka], [India], July 26 (ANI): Hours before taking oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa dropped a 'd' and replaced it with an 'I' in his name, which will now be spelt B S Yediyurappa.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 19:21 IST

Congress leaders mistaken for kidnappers, thrashed, beaten in MP

Betul (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): Residents of Sitaljhiri village here thrashed two Congress leaders and a social worker mistaking them to be kidnappers who targeted young children, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ramsnehi Mishra on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 19:16 IST

BJP's old war horse, chief minister again of Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26 (ANI): B S Yeddyurappa, BJP's old warhorse, has kept the party's flag flying in Karnataka, considered the gateway to the south for the saffron organiastion, despite ups and downs and deserting the party for a short while.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 19:15 IST

What happened yesterday has pained me: R S Chairman Naidu

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday expressed "pain" over Thursday's incident in the upper house during voting process on Right to Information (Amendment) Bill that witnessed chaos and pandemonium after the House rejected Opposition's demand to refer the B

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 19:14 IST

Ramesh Pokhriyal takes metro to visit to inaugurate NTCE...

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Friday morning took the metro to reach Dwarka where he participated in a function to inaugurate a building of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 19:04 IST

Heavy rainfall predicted in Odisha: IMD

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 26 (ANI): Meteorological Department in Bhubaneswar on Friday predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in some places in Odisha on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 18:59 IST

Aadi festival: Devotees offer prayers at Ramanathaswamy Temple

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 26 (ANI): Devotees offered prayers at Ramanathaswamy temple as part of the 17-day-long 'Aadi Thirukalyanam' festival in Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. The festival began on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 18:58 IST

Yeddyurappa sworn in as CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26 (ANI): Veteran BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa was on Friday swon in as Karnataka Chief Minister, three days after the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, bringing the state back under saffron rule yet again.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 18:57 IST

Delhi: One member of Pasonda-based gang arrested for armed...

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Delhi police on Wednesday arrested one person, member of a Pasonda- based gang and recovered a motorcycle from his possession that was used in an alleged armed robbery in Golf View apartment in Saket area here.

Read More
iocl