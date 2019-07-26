Back in India, Rahul Gandhi visits Sheila Dikshit's residence

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited the residence of the recently deceased former Delhi chief minister Shiela Dikshit and spent time with her family.

Sheila Dikshit passed away in the national capital on July 20 and her last rites conducted the next day was attended by Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among others. Rahul, who was not in the country during the time visited the late leader's house today and express his condolences to her family.

Rahul Gandhi and Sheila Dikshit shared a personal relationship, said her son Sandeep Dikshit after Rahul's visit.

Addressing the media after his visit, Sandeep Dikshit said " Rahul Gandhi had called me an hour after Sheila Ji's death expressing his condolences and we had a long chat. He told me he was in the United States and will be back in three-four days."

"He (Rahul Gandhi) expressed his condolences and talked to the whole family about his memories with Sheila Ji as a political colleague and as someone who worked with her in the Congress". Dikshit added.

"Besides the relationship as fellow congress leaders, they shared a personal relationship. Even I didn't know that they had such a close relation, given the way he was reminiscing about his experiences with her. I thank him for his visit today."

The three-time chief minister had passed away following a cardiac arrest.

Rahul's mother Sonia Gandhi, sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and brother-in-law Robert Vadra were among those who attended Dikshit's funeral at the Nigambodh Ghat here.

Calling her Congress' beloved daughter, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted, "I'm devastated to hear about the passing away of Sheila Dikshit Ji, a beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond. My condolences to her family and the citizens of Delhi, whom she served selflessly as a three-term Chief Minister, in this time of great grief."

Dikshit has served as Delhi's Chief Minister for three consecutive terms between 1998 and 2013. She is credited for the national capital's growing infrastructure including roads and flyovers and better public transport system. (ANI)

