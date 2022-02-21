'Bahubali' culture like UP-Bihar seen in Punjab elections, says AAP's Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh on low voter turnout

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 21 (ANI): As Punjab recorded low voter turnout in the Assembly elections than last year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Amritsar North Assembly Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh on Sunday alleged that infamous "Bahubali" culture like in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar could be seen in elections.

Speaking with ANI, Singh also claimed that the even police arrangements were not right in his constituency.

"Police arrangement was not right in Amritsar. We could see the 'Baahubali' culture in Punjab and border areas, which can be seen in UP and Bihar. It felt as if the administration was helping the ruling party and tried to hold people in their area. I even called the Director-General of Police (DGP)," he said.

Further, the AAP candidate alleged that the Election Commission's ink was not being applied properly.

"Today's elections were overall satisfactory but arrangements by administration and EC were not right at every polling station in Punjab. The ink was not being put properly, it could be removed immediately," Singh said.



He also expressed confidence that the AAP will form the government in Punjab this term "looking at the public's response".

"Even after the election results, the Aam Aadmi Party will not form an alliance with anyone, because we have no political relation with Congress. People have voted in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party. Will get a majority," Singh said.

Punjab recorded an average voter turnout of 65.50 per cent on Sunday, which is lower as compared to voter turnout in 2017 when it was over 77 per cent.

Amritsar recorded a voter turnout of 63.25 per cent, while Amritsar North recorded a turnout of 60.97 per cent.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

