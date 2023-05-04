"Bajrang Dal a nationalist outfit": BJP's Eshwarappa burns Congress manifesto over ban promise in K'taka

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], May 4 (ANI): Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader KS Eshwarappa on Thursday burnt the Congress manifesto released for the upcoming state Assembly polls for the party's promise to ban Bajrang Dal on the lines of the Popular Front of India if voted to power.

Eshwarappa alleged that state Congress president DK Shivakumar and senior leader Siddaramaiah promoted "casteism" in the state and demanded the Election Commission to arrest both leaders.

"Both Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar and Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah have been promoting casteism in the state. For doing this, the people of Karnataka have already rejected them. Bajrang Dal is a nationalist outfit and always will be. But Congress wants to name Bajrang Dal with PFI," the BJP leader told ANI.

"People of Karnataka will reject them in the upcoming elections. But before that, I put this before the Election Commission to arrest Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah," he added.

Congress' promise to ban Bajrang Dal has drawn criticism from the BJP with its leaders coming out in defence of the organisation and slamming the grand old party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a public meeting in Karnataka, had said, "Today it is my great fortune to bow down to this holy land of Lord Hanuman. But see the misfortune, today when I have come here to bow down to Hanumanji, at the same time the Congress party has decided to lock up Bajrangbali in its manifesto. Earlier Shri Ram was locked up and now they have taken a pledge to lock up those who chant Jai Bajrangbali. It is the misfortune of the country that the Congress had problems even with Lord Shri Ram and now it also has problems with those who say Jai Bajrangbali."

Meanwhile, the members of Bajrang Dal were detained on Wednesday by the Police in Hyderabad for staging a protest against the Congress manifesto.

Bajrang Dal protestors raised slogans against the Congress party in front of their party office against this announcement.

The Congress party on Tuesday, in its manifesto for the upcoming May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections said it would take "decisive action" as per law including banning organisations like Bajrang Dal, the Popular Front of India and others.

"We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations, read the Congress manifesto released by the party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

"The Congress party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred against communities on the grounds of caste and religion," read the Congress manifesto.

Also, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Congress has lost its senses after making this announcement.

"The Congress has lost its senses. They are talking about banning the Bajrang Dal, a strong nationalist organisation, that opposes terrorism and opposes Love Jihad. Bajrang Dal creates a sense of patriotism, including social service, and develops self-respect towards its religion and culture. They are comparing it with PFI, a terrorist organisation," Chouhan said.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13. (ANI)