Bajrang Dal, VHP file complaint against Akbaruddin Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 26 (ANI): Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday lodged a police complaint against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in Sultan Bazar Police Station for allegedly instigating Hindus and Muslims.

Bajrang Dal media convenor S Kailash said, "On July 23, at a public meeting in Karimnagar, he (Akbaruddin Owaisi) gave a statement against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Hindus. He repeated his statement from 2013 where he had said that if police are removed for 15 minutes, they will kill 80 crore Hindus. He was earlier sent to jail for this."

"Through such statements, he is instigating Hindus and Muslims. He is an MLA and has more responsibility than a civilian. His behaviour should be worthy of an MLA. Otherwise, he should resign," he asserted.

Attacking the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government, Kailash asked if different rules applied to their alliance partner AIMIM and others.

"Previously, our Paripoornananda Swamy was arrested for a small statement but today, Akbaruddin Owaisi is talking about scaring and killing people. We are unable to understand why this TRS government cannot see the actions of AIMIM. Are rules different for AIMIM and rest of us? If not, then he should be jailed." Kailash said.

Circle Inspector of Sultan Bazar police station said, "Today, we have received a complaint against MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi. On the 23rd of this month, he gave a speech against Hindus at Karimnagar. Thereafter VHP and Bajrang Dal have given a complaint in Sultan Bazar police station. Based on the contents of the petition, we are going to take action against the concerned MLA."

Citing his 2013, Owaisi had earlier this week said the RSS was unable to overcome his "15 minutes" remark.

Addressing a gathering in Karimnagar on Tuesday, Owaisi had said, "People scare those who get scared easily and are scared of those who know how to scare them. Why do they (RSS) hate me? It is because they have not been able to overcome the '15 minutes' statement made by me." (ANI)

